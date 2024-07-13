Fresh Air Weekend: Taffy Brodesser-Akner; memoirist Jill Ciment on 'Consent'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Taffy Brodesser-Akner explores wealth and family trauma in Long Island Compromise: Brodesser-Akner's novel centers on the kidnapping of a rich businessman and the impact, decades later, on his grown children. Her previous book is Fleishman Is in Trouble.

She was 17. He was 47. #MeToo changed how she thinks of their relationship: Jill Ciment met her husband in the 1970s. At the time of their first kiss, he was a married father of two; she was his art student. In her memoir Consent, she reconsiders the origin story of their marriage.

