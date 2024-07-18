© 2024 90.5 WESA
Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
A Martínez
Published July 18, 2024 at 3:49 AM EDT

Republican vice presidential pick J.D. Vance is welcomed by party faithful. Lawmakers plan a series of hearings next week over the Trump assassination attempt. And President Biden has COVID.

