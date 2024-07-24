The Olympic president warns of perilous future for global sport as Paris Games begin

PARIS — When long-time International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach talks about international sport, he typically paints a glowing picture of the power of peaceful competition.

"They are about togetherness, hope, solidarity, equality, dignity," Bach said in a speech on Monday.

But in a stark shift in tone, Bach also warned the Olympic movement is threatened by wars and other dark changes in the world.

He described the shifts in global diplomacy as unprecedented since World War II.

"The trends are unfortunately clear," Bach said. "Decoupling of economies, narrow self-interest trumping the rule of law. In this new world order, cooperation and compromise are sadly considered disparaging terms."

Bach has long argued that in order to preserve the Olympic movement in this dangerous shifting landscape, the IOC has to maintain strict neutrality.

Many critics view that posture as an excuse for the IOC not taking a hard enough line against countries like Russia whose athletes use performance-enhancing drugs systemically.

It also means the IOC often partners closely — and benefits financially — with non-democratic and authoritarian governments, including China and Saudi Arabia.

But in speeches, Bach argued that if the IOC takes sides in a troubled world where there are "way too many wars and conflicts" half the countries that now participate in the Olympics might drop out.

David Goldman / AP / AP Palestinian swimming athlete Valerie Rose Tarazi flashes the V sign during the inauguration of the Olympic Truce Wall in the Olympic Village at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Monday in Paris.

Bach's controversial balancing act means athletes from Russia and Ukraine will compete in Paris. So will Israeli and Palestinian athletes.

There is also a "team" of 37 refugees, many from African and Middle Eastern countries, representing displaced persons around the world.

But as global diplomacy grows more complex — and more divisive — it’s not clear Bach's approach can keep everyone at the Olympic table.

Ten years ago, Russia was a major Olympic partner and funder, hosting the Winter Games in Sochi. Now, following doping scandals and the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, only a few Russian athletes are set to compete in Paris under tight restrictions.

Organizers here are on high alert for possible disruptions, disinformation or cyberattacks launched by Moscow.

Bach was asked on Tuesday if his organization has any line of communication to Russian officials.

"I can answer with one word - No," Bach said. "There is no contact with the Russian authorities on these issues."

Which means despite Bach’s efforts at neutrality, rising global tensions are already being felt inside these Olympic Games.

