Fresh Air Weekend: 'Wicked' director Jon M. Chu; 'The Fall Guy' filmmaker David Leitch

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Wicked' director Jon M. Chu says creativity isn't magic — it's hard work: Chu takes his inspiration from his dad, a Chinese immigrant who worked both the front room and the kitchen of their family-run restaurant: "The guy that in the back of the kitchen, that was my hero."

50 years ago, 'Country Life' solidified Roxy Music's reputation as art-rockers: The British band Roxy Music, led by singer/songwriter Bryan Ferry, released their fourth album in 1974. It would go on to crack the Billboard top 40 — and it remains thrilling today.

Stunt performer turned director walks away mostly unscathed from fights, flipped cars: Filmmaker David Leitch says it's easier to do stunts himself than direct his stunt performer friends. "You are responsible for their safety," he explains. "Your heart goes through your chest."

