© 2024 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A year after her speakership ending, Nancy Pelosi’s influence remains strong

By Susan Davis,
Scott Detrow
Published July 27, 2024 at 4:36 PM EDT

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has had a historic career. Even after she stepped aside from party leadership, her influence remains strong.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Susan Davis
Susan Davis is a congressional correspondent for NPR and a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She has covered Congress, elections, and national politics since 2002 for publications including USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, National Journal and Roll Call. She appears regularly on television and radio outlets to discuss congressional and national politics, and she is a contributor on PBS's Washington Week with Robert Costa. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Philadelphia native.
See stories by Susan Davis
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow
Load More