Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
The first Sunday at the Paris Olympics have been filled with intrigue and drama. American gymnast Simone Biles hurt leg during qualifications, Canada's soccer team got another black eye and swimming has awarded more medals.