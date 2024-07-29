If You Can Keep It: The vice presidential candidates and swing states

Thelikely Democraticnominee,Vice President Kamala Harris,hasyet to announce her selection for her running mate. Those in the know are expecting itto come before Aug. 7. That’s when Democratic delegates will begin virtual voting for the nomination.

Meanwhile, Republican Ohio Sen. JD Vance is making solo stops on the campaign trail as former President Donald Trump’s VP choice. He has a rally scheduled in Arizona on Wednesday.

How do voters in swing states feel about Vance and some of the prospective Democratic vice presidential picks? How might each party adapt their campaigns to appeal to these voters going forward?

