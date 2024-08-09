Fresh Air Weekend: Eight sci-fi films that changed cinema; Brittany Howard

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

From 'E.T.' to 'Blade Runner,' how the summer of 1982 changed cinema forever: In 1982, eight science fiction films were released within eight weeks of each other. In The Future Was Now, Chris Nashawaty chronicles how those movies shaped the genre and the movie industry.

Brittany Howard on Prince, breakup songs and giving 'everything and leaving nothing': As a kid, the former Alabama Shakes singer/guitarist was told repeatedly she didn't look like a lead singer. "It made me sing ... louder and perform just as hard as I could," Howard says.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2024 NPR