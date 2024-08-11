© 2024 90.5 WESA
Pianist Chad Lawson's new album is an 'invitation to decompress'

By Ayesha Rascoe
Published August 11, 2024 at 7:58 AM EDT

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with pianist Chad Lawson about his new album, "Where We Are." It's described as a "journey from solitude to solidarity."

Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe
