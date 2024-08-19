Obama's campaign echoes as Milwaukee delegates go to the DNC

Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
Weather conditions on the East Coast forced some flight cancellations to Chicago late Sunday night — including the flight that two New York delegates, Erik Bottcher and Allen Roskoff, along with Shaun Abreu, who is a member of the DNC Rules Committee, were supposed to be on.
Democratic National Committee chairman Jaime Harrison and convention chair Minyon Moore, who are both Black, kicked off the event with remarks spotlighting past Black leaders who set the stage for Harris’ run.