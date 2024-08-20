Here's who has performed (so far) at the second night of the Democratic National Convention

Updated August 20, 2024 at 22:02 PM ET

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

Patti LaBelle and Common soundtrack the second night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention with performances that span generations and genres.

PLUS: Turn down for ... what?! Lil Jon helps Georgia delegation announce votes for Harris

The South Side, Chicago-hailing rapper energized the crowd of Night 2 at the convention center, performing his 2024 track “Fortunate,” adapting his lyrics to incorporate a message about Vice President Kamala Harris and being assisted on the chorus by gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds. “I thank God for this moment in time where Kamala Harris will change the world for the better with love, hope and grace,” the rapper-activist declared.

The Grammy and Academy Award-winning rap star is no stranger to the Democratic party or the White House. In 2016, “The People” wordsmith made history by performing the first and only Tiny Desk Concert within the estate.

Patti LaBelle also graced the stage to perform, welcomed with a standing ovation from the crows. The “New Attitude” singer, who has sung professionally for over six decades, performed her 1978 ballad “You Are My Friend” during the In Memoriam segment of the evening. The living legend conjured emotion from the crowd as she belted the lyrics, reminding fans why she’s often referred to as the “Godmother of Soul” by contemporaries and critics.This set by LaBelle comes 20 years after her last showing at the Democratic National Convention, when she dazzled a Boston audience with a cover of Sam Cooke’s freedom anthem “Change Is Gonna Come” at the 2004 DNC .

Common and LaBelle follow up a curated selection of artists from Monday night at the political gathering, country acts Mickey Guyton and Jason Isbell.

