The Olympic festivities are over in Paris, but the Paralympic Games are just beginning.

Tomorrow, the Opening Ceremony kicks off 12 days of elite sport.

Some 4,400 athletes will compete in 22 sports. And more than 500 medals are up for grabs.

What can we expect from the 2024 Paralympic Games? And is the visibility of the Paralympics helping to make the games more accessible for both spectators and athletes?

