Fresh Air Weekend: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson; Author Danzy Senna

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson shares the poem she's kept in every one of her offices: The first Black woman appointed to the Supreme Court says Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's poem, "The Ladder of Saint Augustine," has been a guiding principle. Jackson's new memoir is Lovely One.

'I want to write myself into existence,' says 'Colored Television' author: Danzy Senna was born in 1970, just a few years after Loving v. Virginia legalized interracial marriage. “Just merely existing as a family was a radical statement at that time,” she says.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2024 Fresh Air