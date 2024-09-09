If You Can Keep It: The role of abortion in the election

A growing number of voters in swing states are saying that abortion could sway their decision in the election this November. That’s according to a poll from The New York Times and Sienna College from last month.

But the presidency isn’t the only place abortion is relevant on the ballot. At least 11 states—including Arizona, Montana, and Florida—are voting directly on the issue this fall.

Two years out from the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision which overturned Roe v. Wade, how has the abortion rights landscape changed? And what do these changes mean for the election?

