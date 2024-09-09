PHOTOS: The DC Jazz Festival celebrates 20 years!

For its 20th anniversary, the DC Jazz Festival featured performances throughout the Washington, D.C., area from Aug. 28–Sept. 1, culminating in a weekend jam-packed with performances stretched across several venues at The Wharf in Southwest Washington. The festival's lineup illustrated the wide expanse of jazz and improvised music, with performances from Dianne Reeves, Ron Carter, Bill Frisell, Terri Lyne Carrington, D.C.’s own Billy Hart, Christie Dashiell, Allyn Johnson and more.
If you missed the festival, check out “On the Beltway,” a DC Jazz Festival playlist curated by 2024 artist in residence Corcoran Holt featuring many of the performers.
Here are some of our favorite photos from the festival:
