© 2024 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PHOTOS: The DC Jazz Festival celebrates 20 years!

By Mitra I. Arthur
Published September 9, 2024 at 3:34 PM EDT
Christie Dashiell sings and Antonio Hart plays saxophone with the JazzDC All-Stars on opening night of DC JazzFest at The Hamilton Live in Washington, D.C.
Cheriss May
/
NPR
Christie Dashiell sings and Antonio Hart plays saxophone with the JazzDC All-Stars on opening night of DC JazzFest at The Hamilton Live in Washington, D.C.

For its 20th anniversary, the DC Jazz Festival featured performances throughout the Washington, D.C., area from Aug. 28–Sept. 1, culminating in a weekend jam-packed with performances stretched across several venues at The Wharf in Southwest Washington. The festival's lineup illustrated the wide expanse of jazz and improvised music, with performances from Dianne Reeves, Ron Carter, Bill Frisell, Terri Lyne Carrington, D.C.’s own Billy Hart, Christie Dashiell, Allyn Johnson and more.

If you missed the festival, check out “On the Beltway,” a DC Jazz Festival playlist curated by 2024 artist in residence Corcoran Holt featuring many of the performers.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the festival:

Copyright 2024 NPR

Bandleader Allyn Johnson directs while Janelle Gill plays piano with the JazzDC All-Stars on opening night of DC JazzFest at The Hamilton Live in Washington, D.C.
Cheriss May / NPR
/
NPR
Bandleader Allyn Johnson directs while Janelle Gill plays piano with the JazzDC All-Stars on opening night of DC JazzFest at The Hamilton Live in Washington, D.C.
Reginald Cyntje plays trombone with the JazzDC All-Stars on opening night of DC JazzFest at The Hamilton Live in Washington, D.C.
Cheriss May / NPR
/
NPR
Reginald Cyntje plays trombone with the JazzDC All-Stars on opening night of DC JazzFest at The Hamilton Live in Washington, D.C.
D.C. native and NEA Jazz Master drummer Jabali Billy Hart after a tribute performance to him at the Arena Stage at the DC JazzFest in Washington, D.C.
Dee Dwyer / NPR
/
NPR
D.C. native and NEA Jazz Master drummer Jabali Billy Hart after a tribute performance to him at the Arena Stage at the DC JazzFest in Washington, D.C.
Harpist Brandee Younger performs at the Transit Pier at the DC JazzFest in Washington, D.C.
Mitra I. Arthur / NPR
/
NPR
Harpist Brandee Younger performs at the Transit Pier at the DC JazzFest in Washington, D.C.
Trumpeter Michael Thomas at the District Pier at the DC JazzFest in Washington, D.C.
Dee Dwyer / NPR
/
NPR
Trumpeter Michael Thomas at the District Pier at the DC JazzFest in Washington, D.C.
Saxophonist Bernardita Canobra and bassist Olga Galperin, of Confluencia, perform at the Union Stage at the DC JazzFest in Washington, D.C.
Dee Dwyer / NPR
/
NPR
Saxophonist Bernardita Canobra and bassist Olga Galperin, of Confluencia, perform at the Union Stage at the DC JazzFest in Washington, D.C.
Flanked by trumpeter Josh Evans and saxophonist Stacy Dillard, 2024 DC JazzFest artist-in-residence bassist Corcoran Holt performs at Union Stage in Washington, D.C.
Mitra I. Arthur / NPR
/
NPR
Flanked by trumpeter Josh Evans and saxophonist Stacy Dillard, 2024 DC JazzFest artist-in-residence bassist Corcoran Holt performs at Union Stage in Washington, D.C.
Drummer Terri Lyne Carrington performs at Arena Stage at the DC JazzFest in Washington, D.C.
Dee Dwyer / NPR
/
NPR
Drummer Terri Lyne Carrington performs at Arena Stage at the DC JazzFest in Washington, D.C.
Gerald Clayton (from left), Gregory Tardy, Bill Frisell and Johnathan Blake, of the Bill Frisell Four, perform at the Transit Pier at the DC JazzFest in Washington, D.C.
Dee Dwyer / NPR
/
NPR
Gerald Clayton (from left), Gregory Tardy, Bill Frisell and Johnathan Blake, of the Bill Frisell Four, perform at the Transit Pier at the DC JazzFest in Washington, D.C.
Dianne Reeves performs at the District Pier during the DC JazzFest in Washington, D.C.
Mitra I. Arthur / NPR
/
NPR
Dianne Reeves performs at the District Pier during the DC JazzFest in Washington, D.C.
Saxophonist Ron Holloway performs during a tribute to saxophonist Sonny Stitt at Arena Stage during the DC JazzFest in Washington, D.C.
Dee Dwyer / NPR
/
NPR
Saxophonist Ron Holloway performs during a tribute to saxophonist Sonny Stitt at Arena Stage during the DC JazzFest in Washington, D.C.
Bassist Ron Carter performs with his trio at the Arena Stage during the DC JazzFest in Washington, D.C. Notably missing, to Carter’s right, was guitarist Russell Malone, who died the week prior.
Mitra I. Arthur / NPR
/
NPR
Bassist Ron Carter performs with his trio at the Arena Stage during the DC JazzFest in Washington, D.C. Notably missing, to Carter’s right, was guitarist Russell Malone, who died the week prior.
Anjelika "Jelly" Joseph, of Galactic, performs at the District Pier during the DC JazzFest in Washington, D.C.
Dee Dwyer / NPR
/
NPR
Anjelika "Jelly" Joseph, of Galactic, performs at the District Pier during the DC JazzFest in Washington, D.C.
A festivalgoer enjoys the Chuck Brown Band at the District Pier during the DC JazzFest in Washington, D.C.
Dee Dwyer / NPR
/
NPR
A festivalgoer enjoys the Chuck Brown Band at the District Pier during the DC JazzFest in Washington, D.C.
Tags
Music News from NPRNPR MusicNPR Top Stories
Mitra I. Arthur
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Load More