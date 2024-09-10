The perks and problems with using offshore wind to slow climate change

It’s NPR Climate Solutions Week.Across the network, we’re talking about how to slow the effects of climate change.

Here’s an idea: offshore wind. It’s a powerful source of clean, renewable energy. But it’s deployment along U.S. shores has been slowed by supply chain challenges and significant local opposition.Just last week, the Biden Administration approved the nation’s tenth offshore wind project.

It’s part of the president’s goal to power 10 million American homes with offshore wind by the end of the decade.But Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has vowed to cancel all projects on his first day in the Oval Office.

So, how can offshore wind help slow climate change? And what are the obstacles in the way?

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5