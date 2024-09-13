An initiative in Philly aims to get more young men of color registered to vote

In 2011, audiences were captivated by a 14 year old, originally from war-torn Sierra Leone, dancing in the ballet documentary First Position. Michaela DePrince has died at the age of 29.In 2011, audiences were captivated by a 14 year old, originally from war-torn Sierra Leone, dancing in the ballet documentary First Position. Michaela DePrince has died at the age of 29.

Listen • 1:27