© 2024 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fresh Air Weekend: Inside Elon Musk's Twitter takeover; Comic Taylor Tomlinson

Published September 13, 2024 at 11:30 AM EDT
Elon Musk says he will fight charges of violating Europe's Digital Services Act. Musk during a visit at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair in Paris, on June 16, 2023 and (R) the new Twitter logo rebranded as X, pictured on a screen in Paris on July 24, 2023.
Alain Jocard
/
AFP via Getty Images
Elon Musk says he will fight charges of violating Europe's Digital Services Act. Musk during a visit at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair in Paris, on June 16, 2023 and (R) the new Twitter logo rebranded as X, pictured on a screen in Paris on July 24, 2023.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

What Musk's Twitter takeover could tell us about a possible government appointment: After buying Twitter in 2022, Elon Musk instituted sweeping changes — including rebranding the social media platform as "X." Authors Kate Conger and Ryan Mac recount the takeover in Character Limit.

Rachel Kushner's new espionage thriller may be her coolest book yet: Creation Lake, a hard-drinking American spy infiltrates a radical farming collective in a remote region of France. Kushner challenges readers to keep up with her and not to flinch.

'After Midnight' host Taylor Tomlinson is ready to joke about her bipolar II. Mostly: Tomlinson was initially unsure about sharing her bipolar II diagnosis on stage. But, she says, "I got such amazing feedback from people who had been struggling with their mental health."

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2024 NPR

Load More