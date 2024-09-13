Fresh Air Weekend: Inside Elon Musk's Twitter takeover; Comic Taylor Tomlinson

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

What Musk's Twitter takeover could tell us about a possible government appointment: After buying Twitter in 2022, Elon Musk instituted sweeping changes — including rebranding the social media platform as "X." Authors Kate Conger and Ryan Mac recount the takeover in Character Limit.

Rachel Kushner's new espionage thriller may be her coolest book yet: Creation Lake, a hard-drinking American spy infiltrates a radical farming collective in a remote region of France. Kushner challenges readers to keep up with her and not to flinch.

'After Midnight' host Taylor Tomlinson is ready to joke about her bipolar II. Mostly: Tomlinson was initially unsure about sharing her bipolar II diagnosis on stage. But, she says, "I got such amazing feedback from people who had been struggling with their mental health."

