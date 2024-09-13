Miranda Lambert leads the pack in a crowded field of new music releases

Hazel Cills is an editor at NPR Music, where she edits breaking music news, reviews, essays and interviews. Before coming to NPR in 2021, Hazel was a culture reporter at Jezebel, where she wrote about music and popular culture. She was also a writer for MTV News and a founding staff writer for the teen publication Rookie magazine.
In 2011, audiences were captivated by a 14 year old, originally from war-torn Sierra Leone, dancing in the ballet documentary First Position. Michaela DePrince has died at the age of 29.