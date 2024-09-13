'What If We Get It Right?': Experts talk about addressing climate crisis in new book

Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
In 2011, audiences were captivated by a 14 year old, originally from war-torn Sierra Leone, dancing in the ballet documentary First Position. Michaela DePrince has died at the age of 29.