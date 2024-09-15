Gun shots fired near Trump at his Florida golf course, former president is 'safe'

The U.S. Secret Service is responding to a shooting near former President Donald Trump who was at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday afternoon, according to a Secret Service spokesman.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity," Steven Cheung, the communications director for the Trump campaign, said in a statement.

The shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Secret Service. Secret Service agents responded to the gunshots along with officers of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The news of gunshots comes roughly two months after the Republican presidential nominee was wounded by a gunshot at a rally in Butler, Pa.

Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, said a "person of interest" is in custody and being questioned by officers.

“The former president is safe. We will have more details soon,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

The White House said President Biden and Vice President Harris were also briefed about the security incident at the Trump International golf course. Trump was golfing there, according to the statement.

"They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team," the statement said. Attorney General Merrick Garland has also been briefed and is monitoring the situation, his office said.

Donald Trump Jr., the former president's son, said on social media that an AK-47 was recovered "in the bushes" at the West Palm Beach golf course.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2024 NPR