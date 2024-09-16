What we know about the apparent assassination attempt on Trump in Florida

As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
TikTok is in federal court to argue the ban Congress passed against the company is unconstitutional. The new law, which takes effect in January, would ban TikTok nationwide unless it is sold to a non-Chinese buyer.