Donald Trump is safe after an 'attempted assassination.' What happened?

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published September 17, 2024 at 9:22 AM EDT
Law enforcement personnel continue to investigate the area around Trump International Golf Club after an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Former President Donald Trump is safe after what the FBI says was an “attempted assassination” while playing golf at a Trump property in Florida on.

On Monday, the suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, was charged with federal gun crimes. Additional and more serious charges are possible as the investigation continues. Officials say no motive has been determined at this time.

The apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump – the second threat to his life in recent months – raises questions about how to keep the former president safe.

Arfie Ghedi
