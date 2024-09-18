Watch the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards

The Americana Music Association presents the 23rd annual Americana Honors & Awards, taking place in Nashville on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the famed Ryman Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CT.

This year’s show will deliver performances from award-winning legends, buzzworthy new artists and longtime fan favorites, including Blind Boys of Alabama, Brandy Clark with SistaStrings, Charles Wesley Godwin, Dave Alvin, Dwight Yoakam, Fantastic Negrito, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Jobi Riccio, Kaitlin Butts, Larkin Poe, The Milk Carton Kids, Noah Kahan, Sarah Jarosz, Shelby Lynne, Sierra Ferrell, Turnpike Troubadours, The War And Treaty, Waxahatchee with MJ Lenderman, and Wyatt Flores.

Return to this page at 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday to watch the livestream.

23rd annual Americana Honors & Awards nominees:

Artist of the Year

Tyler Childers

Charley Crockett

Sierra Ferrell

Noah Kahan

Allison Russell

Album of the Year

"Brandy Clark," Brandy Clark; produced by Brandi Carlile

"Rustin' in the Rain," Tyler Childers; produced by Tyler Childers & The Food Stamps

"The Past is Still Alive," Hurray for the Riff Raff; produced by Brad Cook

"Trail of Flowers," Sierra Ferrell; produced by Eddie Spears and Gary Paczosa

"Weathervanes," Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit; produced by Jason Isbell

Song of the Year

"American Dreaming," Sierra Ferrell; written by Sierra Ferrell and Melody Walker

"Dear Insecurity," Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile; written by Brandy Clark and Michael Pollack

"In Your Love," Tyler Childers; written by Tyler Childers and Geno Seale

"Jealous Moon," Sarah Jarosz; written by Sarah Jarosz and Daniel Tashian

"Right Back to It," Waxahatchee feat. MJ Lenderman; written by Katie Crutchfield

Duo/Group of the Year

Black Pumas

Larkin Poe

The Milk Carton Kids

Turnpike Troubadours

The War and Treaty

Emerging Act of the Year

Kaitlin Butts

Wyatt Flores

Charles Wesley Godwin

The Red Clay Strays

Jobi Riccio

Instrumentalist of the Year

Grace Bowers

Maddie Denton

Jamie Dick

Megan McCormick

Joshua Rilko

