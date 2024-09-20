Fresh Air Weekend: Connie Chung; Demi Moore

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Connie Chung says booze and bawdy jokes helped her break into journalism's boys club: In a new memoir, Chung reflects on the decades she spent covering the news, her marriage to Maury Povich and the prominent figures who acted inappropriately with her — including President Carter.

'South Park' creators renovate a beloved restaurant, and find nostalgia is pricey: A new film follows Trey Parker and Matt Stone as they renovate a dilapidated, inauthentic, 1970s Mexican restaurant. The labor of love becomes a money-pit as they chase the landmark's former glory.

Demi Moore reflects on aging, acceptance and finding happiness within: In The Substance, Moore plays an aging actress who uses a black-market drug to create a younger version of herself. She says the film examines the pressures middle-aged women face to remain youthful.

