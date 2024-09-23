© 2024 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Birmingham police are still searching for suspects in Saturday's mass shooting

By Stephan Bisaha
Published September 23, 2024 at 5:15 PM EDT

Law enforcement in Birmingham, Ala., have put up a record $100,000 reward to help identify those who killed four people and injured 17 Saturday night.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Stephan Bisaha
Load More