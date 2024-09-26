© 2024 90.5 WESA
A Message from Fiona

By Fiona Ritchie
Published September 26, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
The Thistle & Shamrock host Fiona Ritchie.
Louis DeCarlo
You’ve arrived at The Thistle & Shamrock® Archive, a radio treasure trove from decades of weekly episodes, where we invite you to Listen Again as often as you like. Browse to explore musical themes, discover new artists, meet timeless guests, and delight in their exclusive performances. Be sure to check back here for special features, including previously unheard content from days gone by, and an occasional new episode. In my early days on the radio, some listeners created their personal libraries of Thistle shows on cassette tapes. Now you can make your own playlists and listen on the go: simply download the NPR App and search for "Thistle".

Whether here or on the NPR App, I hope you enjoy exploring my Archive and we’ll meet again along the road.

Fiona Ritchie
Producer/host, The Thistle & Shamrock®

Fiona Ritchie strolls along the main street of a small village in rural Scotland and steps through the plain doorway of an 18th century stone building. Passers-by would find it difficult to imagine what this simple gesture initiates: a weekly connection with devoted public radio listeners throughout the United States. In over two decades of broadcasts, Ritchie's radio program The Thistle & Shamrock has become one of NPR's most widely heard and best-loved music programs. She has entered the lives of millions of Americans by way of an inconspicuous studio door, thousands of miles away in Scotland.
