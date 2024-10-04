The News Roundup - International

Israeli forces crossed the border into Lebanon this week to conduct what authorities called “localized raids” into Lebanese villages that they claim pose threats to Israeli communities. They also battled Hezbollah militants.

The United Nations extended its Kenya-led mission against gangs in Haiti for another year on Monday as violence continues to plague the island nation, but would not commit to sending a peacekeeping force.

The United Kingdom closed the book on an old chapter of the nation’s energy history. The last working coal plant closed its doors this week, making the U.K. the first major economy to quit coal altogether.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

