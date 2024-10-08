Lots of kids wear Crocs, but are they bad for young feet?

What’s squishy, water-resistant, and on kids’ feet everywhere? That’s right, we’re talking Crocs. These clog-like shoes have become a popular fashion statement among kids and teens (and let’s be honest, some parents too) – even as we head into fall. But are they bad for developing feet?

“I do have pretty strong opinions about this particular issue,” says Dr. Priya Parthasarathy, a podiatrist in Silver Spring, Maryland, and a spokesperson for the American Podiatric Medical Association.

On the one hand, as a mom of three, Parthasarathy says Crocs are great for certain situations, like the pool or beach. “Crocs are a godsend when you're trying to get out of the house, because my 3-year-old can put them on independently,” she says.

But as a podiatrist who treats many kids and teens, she’s seeing issues that come from wearing Crocs all day, every day. “I’ve seen more structural issues like heel pain, arch pain, sometimes more hammer toes, because you have to grip the shoe to keep them on, and so the toes are overworking,” she says.

Parthasarathy is among several foot and ankle specialists who’ve warned online that Crocs aren’t the best choice for all-day footwear. She says one problem is that Crocs – and their knockoffs – are not particularly stable. While they do come with a heel strap, a lot of kids ignore it and wear them like slides. She says they also lack arch support, and they’re not great at wicking away moisture, which can lead to blisters over time.

She’s also seen kids with foot injuries after their Crocs slid off because they are wide, so they don’t grip the foot as well as, say, a sneaker.

In a statement to NPR, Crocs said its shoes are designed to be comfortable for everyday wear, adding that “the easy on/off design is what makes them a great choice for kids. We are unaware of any substantiated health complications with wearing our products.”

Parthasarathy says while she hasn’t come across any published data on Crocs and kids, her concerns are based on her own observations as a doctor and mom.

The problem with wearing any shoes – Crocs or otherwise – that are a little too loose is that, if you have to sort of shuffle when you walk in them, that can lead to subtle changes in your gait and how you distribute your weight, says Dr. Amiethab Aiyer , an orthopedic foot and ankle surgeon at Johns Hopkins University. He says over time, these changes can take a toll on the foot, the ankle and even the rest of the body.

“As silly as it might sound, you know, the foot bone connected to the ankle bone, if you will, from the nursery rhyme – all these things are interlinked,” Aiyer says.

That said, Aiyer says he’s not coming for your Crocs. After all, his kids wear them, too.

“Using them is great,” Aiyer says. “They’re comfortable, as many people describe. But they may have downstream effects if … they’re the only type of shoe wear that you’re using.”

As with most things in life, it’s all about moderation, Aiyer says.

Ideally, kids would alternate their Crocs with other, sturdier shoes – especially when running around, Parthasarathy says. She says that’s particularly true for toddlers, since they’re still figuring out the mechanics of walking.

If kids refuse to wear anything else, Parthasarathy says just keep an eye out for signs of foot discomfort. For example, kids might have trouble keeping up with you when you’re out walking or they might complain of tired or hurting feet. But as long as they seem OK, she says it’s not worth fighting over Crocs.

“Even if they wear them all day, and they’re not complaining of foot issues – no, it’s not the worst thing in the world,” Parthasarathy says.

After all, she says, parents have enough to worry about already.

This story was edited by Jane Greenhalgh

Copyright 2024 NPR