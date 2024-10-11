Fresh Air Weekend: Jeremy Strong on 'The Apprentice'; Will Ferrell and Harper Steele

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Deny, deflect, delay': Jeremy Strong channels Trump's mentor in 'The Apprentice': The Succession actor plays lawyer Roy Cohn in a new film. Strong says U.S. distributors were reluctant to pick up The Apprentice because of "repercussions from a possible Trump administration."

'Will & Harper' navigate transition and friendship in a cross-country road trip: Will Ferrell and his longtime friend and former SNL writing partner Harper Steele traveled from New York to California, talking along the way about Steele coming out as a trans woman.



