VP Harris challenging dilemma: Campaigning and hurricane response

Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
The Lebanese militant group targeted an Israeli army base near the central city of Binyamina, in one of the most serious mass casualty attacks the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group has caused in Israel.
SpaceX launched its massive Starship rocket from Boca Chica, TX and successfully caught the booster portion of the two-stage rocket back at the launch pad, amid concerns about the environmental impact of Starship launches.