The News Roundup - International

WAMU 88.5
Published October 18, 2024 at 8:51 AM EDT
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen during his joint press conference with Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki and Latvian President Egils Levits in Kyiv, Ukraine.
U.S. officials have given Israel an ultimatum: either allow more aid into Gaza or face the prospect of an arms embargo and cuts to other military support.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented a victory plan to his country’s parliament despite what he characterized as increasing pressure from Western officials to negotiate with Russia.

India and Canada have each expelled the other’s top diplomats after Canadian officials accused their Indian counterparts of orchestrating the murder of a prominent Sikh activist and leader.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

