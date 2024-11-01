Fresh Air Weekend: Alex Van Halen; Painter/filmmaker Titus Kaphar

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Undone by the loss of his brother Eddie, Alex Van Halen looks back in a new memoir: Though Alex had been the guitarist in the family, when they formed Van Halen, it quickly became clear who would play: "[Ed] made that instrument sing." Alex's new memoir is Brothers.

Netflix's 'Pedro Páramo' stays true to the text — and disorientation — of Juan Rulfo's timeless novel: Contributor Carolina Miranda reviews a new cinematic interpretation of Rulfo 1955 novel about a man who goes in search of the father he’d never met — only to discover that his father is dead, and the village he inhabited is haunted by ghosts.

For painter Titus Kaphar, forgiveness is 'a weight lifted off of your shoulders': Kaphar draws on his own painful relationship with his father in his film, Exhibiting Forgiveness. He says the project gave him "a sympathy for my father that I never had as a young man."

