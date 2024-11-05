© 2024 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump and Harris have wrapped up campaigning. It's now up to voters

By Danielle Kurtzleben ,
Deepa ShivaramSteve Inskeep
Published November 5, 2024 at 4:46 AM EST

Former President Donald Trump wrapped up his presidential campaign in Grand Rapids, Mich. Vice Present Harris concluded hers in Philadelphia.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
See stories by Danielle Kurtzleben
Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
WESA Voter Guide

Load More