Fresh Air Weekend: Chronic itch; Novelist Richard Price

Chronic itch is miserable. Scientists are just scratching the surface: Journalist Annie Lowrey has a rare disease that causes a near-constant itch that doesn't respond to most treatments. She likens the itchiness to a car alarm: "You can't stop thinking about it."

Two books delivered beauty, inspiration and humor — just when I needed them most: Sometimes, the right book shows up just at the right time. Our book critic encountered two such books this week: Water, Water, by Billy Collins, and The Dog Who Followed the Moon, by James Norbury.

Richard Price explores second chances, and rising from the rubble in 'Lazarus Man': In Price's novel, a Harlem apartment building collapses, upending the lives of its residents, including a photographer, a funeral director and a 42-year-old man who feels he has little to live for.

