Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Michel Martin
Published November 20, 2024 at 4:06 AM EST

Congress grills FEMA head over disaster response, Trump picks business executive Linda McMahon to lead Education Department, and social media app Bluesky sees huge growth after Trump's election win.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
