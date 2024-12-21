Fresh Air Weekend: Billie Eilish and Finneas; Stephen Colbert's family cookbook

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Billie Eilish thought she'd always have a soft voice. Singing lessons changed that: The Grammy Award-winning singer says working with a vocal coach "honestly changed my life." Eilish and her brother/collaborator Finneas talk about their new album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.

'Does This Taste Funny?' is a Colbert family cookbook: What do cooking and a nightly TV show have in common? Both require "a little care, a little love and a little imagination," says Stephen Colbert. He and his wife Evie Colbert have written a cookbook.

