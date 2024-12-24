Hanukkah Lights 2024

In the days following the winter solstice, we sure are ready for some light. For 35 years now, we've been celebrating Hanukkah with stories about family, friendships, menorahs, latkes, faith and miracles. This holiday season, we're sharing some of our favorites from the years.

It's Christmas and Miriam is mad about it because she is the only student in her class who doesn't celebrate it. Thankfully, a great grandmother returns from the dead to talk it over with her.

Two young brothers wonder how much money they will receive from their relatives for Hanukkah.

On the first night of Hanukkah, an aging couple rediscovers their relationship through their exchange of ironic gifts as Bill buys Perri six pairs of earrings, and Perri buys him a coat.

A girl who loves words and is grappling with the most complicated of them all.

At a high school science camp, Kevin recognizes his cousin who isn't part of his life because of the estrangement between their mothers.

