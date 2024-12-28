Fresh Air Weekend: Maggie Rogers; Kathleen Hanna

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Maggie Rogers takes a nostalgic Southwest road trip with 'Don't Forget Me': In 2021, burnt out from the intensity of her early career, Rogers considered quitting music entirely. Instead, she took a detour — to Harvard Divinity School. Her new album is Don't Forget Me.

Kathleen Hanna on life as a 'Rebel Girl,' and the joy of expressing anger in public: The Bikini Kill frontwoman pioneered the "riot grrrl" movement in the 1990s. "I thought of myself as a feminist performance artist who was in a punk band," Hanna says.

