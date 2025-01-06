© 2025 90.5 WESA
Photos: See the impact a major winter storm is having on U.S.

By NPR Staff
Published January 6, 2025 at 11:17 AM EST
Vehicles drive along a highway during a winter storm, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Cincinnati.
Joshua A. Bickel
/
AP
A powerful winter storm is lumbering across parts of the central and eastern U.S.

Winter storm warnings are in effect from Illinois to New Jersey. And some areas will get a lot of snow. They will also get freezing rain and ice, blustery winds and frigid temperatures.

There are power outages reported. Nearly a quarter of a million customers don't have power in Virginia, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Here's what we saw.

Snow falls on the Gateway Arch National Park during the waning hours of Saturday, January 4, 2025, in downtown St. Louis. Snow and ice are expected to pummel the Midwest — and notably Missouri — as Winter Storm Blair makes its way across the country.
Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Boeing 747 cargo jet sits parked in the snow at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on January 5, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. Local forecasts called for heavy snowfall followed by significant accumulation of freezing rain and ice.
Luke Sharrett / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Police officers and vehicles line First Street NE in the snow outside the U.S. Capitol as security tightens in advance of the Joint Session of Congress to count the electoral votes.
Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images
/
CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images
Riley, a 13-year-old Miniature Australian Shepherd, stands guard as her owner Jase Carter clears snow in front of their home along Arsenal Street on Sunday, January 5, 2025, in south St. Louis, Missouri.
Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Firefighters with Louisville Fire Department Quint 9 shovel snow in front of their station on January 5, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. Local forecasts called for heavy snowfall followed by significant accumulation of freezing rain and ice.
Luke Sharrett / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Snow covers homes during a winter storm, Monday, January 6, 2025, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Joshua A. Bickel / AP
/
AP
A car slowly navigates a snow-covered interstate Sunday, January 5, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson / AP
/
AP
