© 2025 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What the House Speaker vote outcome means for Republican control of Washington

By Michel Martin
Published January 6, 2025 at 3:59 AM EST

NPR's Michel Martin asks Republican strategist Rina Shah what the outcome of the House Speaker vote means for Republican control of Washington.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Load More