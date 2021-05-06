90.5 WESA Newsroom Wins 'Overall Excellence” Regional Murrow Award

“We’re honored to be recognized with the Regional Murrow awards for overall excellence and podcast by the RTDNA,” said Patrick Doyle, WESA news director. “Both awards are a credit to the dedication of our reporters, editors, producers, and anchors during a challenging year of covering the pandemic, the racial justice protest movement, and a contentious election in a swing state.”

Land & Power is a five-episode podcast detailing the displacement of the residents of East Liberty’s Penn Plaza apartment complex in 2015. Reported and hosted by Margaret J. Krauss, Land & Power goes beyond the story of what happened at Penn Plaza and in East Liberty to explain how it happened.

“The experiences of people who lived through a changing East Liberty are shared by people in cities across the country. I am glad more people are getting to hear their stories,” Krauss said. “I am grateful to everyone who talked with me, and also grateful to my editor, Liz Reid, for her invaluable help.”

WESA competed for the Regional Murrow Awards alongside some of public radio’s most formidable newsrooms, including New York’s WNYC and Philadelphia’s WHYY.

Since 1971, RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards. Among the most prestigious in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community. Murrow Award-winning work demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession.

