Here's the full list of songs from Kevin Gavin's 45th annual All Request Holiday Music Show

In 1977, Kevin Gavin started a Pittsburgh tradition: A Holiday music show, with songs selected by listeners. If you want to add some new and classic favorites to your own holiday playlists, we’ve created a list of the tunes you heard on Kevin’s program today.

Sleigh Ride - Leroy Anderson Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas - Johnny Mathis Grandma Got Run Over - Elmo & Patsy Winter Wonderland - Air Supply Randolph, Rouge Nosed Reindeer - Justin Wilson Where is Christmas? - Al Snyder & Dave Molter God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen - Barenaked Ladies & Sarah McLachlan In the Bleak Midwinter - Pittsburgh Camerata Christmas Island - Andrews Sisters & Guy Lombardo Snoopy’s Christmas - Royal Guardsmen I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas - Gayla Peevey Scarlet Ribbons (For Her Hair) - Harry Belafonte Adeste Fideles - Bing Crosby Home for the Holidays - Perry Como Blue Christmas - Elvis Presley Mary, Did You Know? - Cee Lo Green Christmas in the Trenches - John McCutcheon Christmas Dream - Perry Como Merry Christmas, Baby - Hanson Jingle Bells - Singing Dogs I’ll be Home for Christmas - The Carpenters Hallelujah - Soulful Celebration Christmas Baby Please Come Home - Darlene Love O Tannenbaum - Nat King Cole O Come, O Come Emmanuel - Robert Shaw Chorale Present Without A Bow - Kacey Musgraves Christmas Wrapping - The Waitresses Yingle Bells - Yogi Yorgensen Bring a Torch - Duquesne University Chamber Singers What Christmas Means to Me - Stevie Wonder A Willie Nice Christmas - Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson Dominick the Donkey - Lou Monte Mary’s Boy Child - B.E. Taylor That Spirit of Christmas - Ray Charles Frosty the Snowman - Willie Nelson The Little Drummer Boy - Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band Santa Claus is Coming to Town - Bruce Springsteen A Christmas Festival - Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas - John Legend Merry Christmas Darling - The Carpenters The Dream Isaiah Saw - Washington Chorus Happy Xmas (War is Over) - John Lennon England’s Carol - Modern Jazz Quartet A Cup of Christmas Tea - Recorded by Pip Theodor in 1984 Christmas in Prison - John Prine I Wonder as I Wander - Barbara Streisand The Christians and the Pagans - Dar Williams Traditions of Christmas - Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Time is Here - Vince Guaraldi Silent Night - The Temptations Must Be Santa - Bob Dylan All I Want for Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey Suzy Snowflake - Rosemary Clooney O Holy Night - Josh Groban 12 Days of Christmas - Straight No Chaser Jingle Bells - Andrea Bocelli & The Muppets Silent Night - Mannheim Steamroller