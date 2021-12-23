Here's the full list of songs from Kevin Gavin's 45th annual All Request Holiday Music Show
In 1977, Kevin Gavin started a Pittsburgh tradition: A Holiday music show, with songs selected by listeners. If you want to add some new and classic favorites to your own holiday playlists, we’ve created a list of the tunes you heard on Kevin’s program today.
- Sleigh Ride - Leroy Anderson
- Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas - Johnny Mathis
- Grandma Got Run Over - Elmo & Patsy
- Winter Wonderland - Air Supply
- Randolph, Rouge Nosed Reindeer - Justin Wilson
- Where is Christmas? - Al Snyder & Dave Molter
- God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen - Barenaked Ladies & Sarah McLachlan
- In the Bleak Midwinter - Pittsburgh Camerata
- Christmas Island - Andrews Sisters & Guy Lombardo
- Snoopy’s Christmas - Royal Guardsmen
- I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas - Gayla Peevey
- Scarlet Ribbons (For Her Hair) - Harry Belafonte
- Adeste Fideles - Bing Crosby
- Home for the Holidays - Perry Como
- Blue Christmas - Elvis Presley
- Mary, Did You Know? - Cee Lo Green
- Christmas in the Trenches - John McCutcheon
- Christmas Dream - Perry Como
- Merry Christmas, Baby - Hanson
- Jingle Bells - Singing Dogs
- I’ll be Home for Christmas - The Carpenters
- Hallelujah - Soulful Celebration
- Christmas Baby Please Come Home - Darlene Love
- O Tannenbaum - Nat King Cole
- O Come, O Come Emmanuel - Robert Shaw Chorale
- Present Without A Bow - Kacey Musgraves
- Christmas Wrapping - The Waitresses
- Yingle Bells - Yogi Yorgensen
- Bring a Torch - Duquesne University Chamber Singers
- What Christmas Means to Me - Stevie Wonder
- A Willie Nice Christmas - Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson
- Dominick the Donkey - Lou Monte
- Mary’s Boy Child - B.E. Taylor
- That Spirit of Christmas - Ray Charles
- Frosty the Snowman - Willie Nelson
- The Little Drummer Boy - Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band
- Santa Claus is Coming to Town - Bruce Springsteen
- A Christmas Festival - Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops
- Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas - John Legend
- Merry Christmas Darling - The Carpenters
- The Dream Isaiah Saw - Washington Chorus
- Happy Xmas (War is Over) - John Lennon
- England’s Carol - Modern Jazz Quartet
- A Cup of Christmas Tea - Recorded by Pip Theodor in 1984
- Christmas in Prison - John Prine
- I Wonder as I Wander - Barbara Streisand
- The Christians and the Pagans - Dar Williams
- Traditions of Christmas - Mannheim Steamroller
- Christmas Time is Here - Vince Guaraldi
- Silent Night - The Temptations
- Must Be Santa - Bob Dylan
- All I Want for Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
- Suzy Snowflake - Rosemary Clooney
- O Holy Night - Josh Groban
- 12 Days of Christmas - Straight No Chaser
- Jingle Bells - Andrea Bocelli & The Muppets
- Silent Night - Mannheim Steamroller