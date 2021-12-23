© 2021 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
90.5 WESA Station News

Here's the full list of songs from Kevin Gavin's 45th annual All Request Holiday Music Show

90.5 WESA
Published December 23, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST
Kevin Gavin Marylee Williams Laura Tsutsui All Request Holiday Christmas show.jfif
Thomas Cipollone
/
90.5 WESA
The Confluence editor/producer Marylee Williams (left), host Kevin Gavin and producer Laura Tsutsui (right) behind-the-scenes of the 45th Annual All-Request Holiday Show.

In 1977, Kevin Gavin started a Pittsburgh tradition: A Holiday music show, with songs selected by listeners. If you want to add some new and classic favorites to your own holiday playlists, we’ve created a list of the tunes you heard on Kevin’s program today.

  1. Sleigh Ride - Leroy Anderson
  2. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas - Johnny Mathis 
  3. Grandma Got Run Over - Elmo & Patsy
  4. Winter Wonderland - Air Supply
  5. Randolph, Rouge Nosed Reindeer - Justin Wilson
  6. Where is Christmas? - Al Snyder & Dave Molter
  7. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen - Barenaked Ladies & Sarah McLachlan
  8. In the Bleak Midwinter - Pittsburgh Camerata
  9. Christmas Island - Andrews Sisters & Guy Lombardo
  10. Snoopy’s Christmas - Royal Guardsmen
  11. I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas - Gayla Peevey
  12. Scarlet Ribbons (For Her Hair) - Harry Belafonte
  13. Adeste Fideles - Bing Crosby
  14. Home for the Holidays - Perry Como
  15. Blue Christmas - Elvis Presley
  16. Mary, Did You Know? - Cee Lo Green
  17. Christmas in the Trenches - John McCutcheon
  18. Christmas Dream - Perry Como
  19. Merry Christmas, Baby - Hanson
  20. Jingle Bells - Singing Dogs
  21. I’ll be Home for Christmas - The Carpenters
  22. Hallelujah - Soulful Celebration
  23. Christmas Baby Please Come Home - Darlene Love
  24. O Tannenbaum - Nat King Cole
  25. O Come, O Come Emmanuel - Robert Shaw Chorale
  26. Present Without A Bow - Kacey Musgraves
  27. Christmas Wrapping - The Waitresses
  28. Yingle Bells - Yogi Yorgensen
  29. Bring a Torch - Duquesne University Chamber Singers
  30. What Christmas Means to Me - Stevie Wonder
  31. A Willie Nice Christmas - Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson
  32. Dominick the Donkey - Lou Monte
  33. Mary’s Boy Child - B.E. Taylor
  34. That Spirit of Christmas - Ray Charles
  35. Frosty the Snowman - Willie Nelson
  36. The Little Drummer Boy - Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band
  37. Santa Claus is Coming to Town - Bruce Springsteen
  38. A Christmas Festival - Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops
  39. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas - John Legend
  40. Merry Christmas Darling - The Carpenters
  41. The Dream Isaiah Saw - Washington Chorus
  42. Happy Xmas (War is Over) - John Lennon
  43. England’s Carol - Modern Jazz Quartet
  44. A Cup of Christmas Tea - Recorded by Pip Theodor in 1984
  45. Christmas in Prison - John Prine
  46. I Wonder as I Wander - Barbara Streisand
  47. The Christians and the Pagans - Dar Williams
  48. Traditions of Christmas - Mannheim Steamroller
  49. Christmas Time is Here - Vince Guaraldi
  50. Silent Night - The Temptations
  51. Must Be Santa - Bob Dylan
  52. All I Want for Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
  53. Suzy Snowflake - Rosemary Clooney
  54. O Holy Night - Josh Groban
  55. 12 Days of Christmas - Straight No Chaser
  56. Jingle Bells - Andrea Bocelli & The Muppets
  57. Silent Night - Mannheim Steamroller
Kevin Gavin Christmas Holiday Request show
Laura Tsutsui
/
90.5 WESA

Tags

90.5 WESA Station NewsTop Story90.5 WESA Station News
Load More