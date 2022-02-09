NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest 2022

Since its inception in 2014, the Tiny Desk Contest has amassed nearly 35,000 entries from thousands of musicians across the country. The rules are simple: Unsigned bands and musicians ages 18 and older must submit a video of themselves performing an original song at a desk of their choice. Contest winners have gone on to tour the world, sign with major labels, open for legendary performers and even receive Grammy awards.

More details on the Contest are available on http://tinydeskcontest.npr.org.

The 2022 NPR Tiny Desk Contest is open to any legal residents of the fifty (50) United States, the US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia who are 18 and older. NPR is excited to have State Farm return as the exclusive sponsor of the 2022 Contest. This year’s panel of judges includes NPR Music’s Bob Boilen and Bobby Carter; Tiny Desk alums Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast, iLe, Big K.R.I.T., Nate Chinen of WGBO.

The official period for entries will run from Tuesday, Feb. 8. 2022 at 10 a.m. ET until Monday, March 14, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. E.T.

In April, NPR will host new episodes of Tiny Desk Contest Top Shelf, the Contest’s popular livestream series on YouTube.

In May, the winner will be announced and interviewed on All Things Considered and play a Tiny Desk concert.

In June, the winner will headline the five-stop Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour.

Check out applications from previous local musicians below: