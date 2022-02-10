© 2022 90.5 WESA
90.5 WESA Station News

Happy Valentine’s Day from WESA

Published February 10, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST
Maria S- Top Headline.png

Tell that special someone you care with the help of the WESA hosts and reporters. Right-click on the image you like to download and save it.

Margaret K- Bridge.png
WESA development and transportation reporter Margaret Krauss.
Kev- Confluence.png
The Confluence host Kevin Gavin.
Kate G- News is in....png
WESA reporter Kate Giammarise covers poverty, social services and affordable housing.
Katie B- Question.png
WESA digital editor/producer Katie Blackley, who oversees the popular Good Question! series.
Chris A- ATC.PNG
WESA All Things Considered host Chris Ayers.

