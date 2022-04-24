It’s Cephalopod Movie Night in Pittsburgh!

Cephalopod Week is back, with another eight days to cephalo-brate our many-armed friends! Science Friday is partnering with museums, aquariums, and our favorite hangout spots across the country for evenings of undersea joy—featuring short science documentaries, conversations with marine invertebrate experts, performances, receptions, activities, and other underwater-themed amusements. Come with your questions for our researchers, aquarists, scientists, writers, filmmakers, and other cephalopod enthusiasts!

Tracy Shaw / 90.5 WESA Matthew Birk, Ph.D., Biology Professor at Saint Francis University

Science Friday, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, and 90.5 WESA are joining forces to present an evening in observance of the octopus, a commemoration of cuttlefish, a saturnalia for squid—it’s Cephalopod Movie Night! Attendees will view short science documentaries, hear from cephalopod researchers and other experts, and have a chance to ask our special guests their deep sea questions. Arrive at 6:00pm for a pre-show reception, including small bites and drinks for purchase and a chance to rub elbows with other cephalo-enthusiasts.

When: Thursday, June 16 at 7 p.m.

Doors open with a pre-show reception at 6 p.m.

Where: Carnegie Library Lecture Hall of Oakland

4400 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Carnegie Museum of Natural History / 90.5 WESA TIMOTHY A. PEARCE, PH.D.; Curator of Collection, Mollusks

Enter through Carnegie Museum of Natural History.

How: Click here to purchase tickets and see COVID-19 policies.

Our special guests include:

Matthew A. Birk, biology professor at Saint Francis University studying the relationship between cephalopods and the oxygen in their environment.

Tim Pearce, curator of the mollusks collection at Carnegie Museum of Natural History (and TikTok fame), will show us how gastropods and cephalopods might be more similar than we think. If we ask nicely, perhaps he’ll tell us a few snail jokes, too!

This event is presented in partnership with our friends at Science Friday and the Carnegie Museum of Natural History. Presented locally by Chatham University.