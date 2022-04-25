Newsroom launches WESA Voter Guide

This week, the WESA newsroom launched the WESA Voter Guide, your primer on voting information and who is running in the 2022 primary election for Pennsylvania and Allegheny County.

The idea is a simple one — we've pulled together all the information you’ll need to make an informed choice in next month’s primary election. We provide all sorts of useful details, including how to change your party, check your registration, vote by mail and more.

We also provide in-depth profiles of both the high-profile statewide races (Senate, Governor, Lieutenant Governor) and the competitive congressional and state legislative races in Allegheny County. WESA reporters explain what’s at stake in each race— the control of our U.S. Senate seat, for example, may very well dictate the future of Congress and the Biden administration — as well as who is running and what they stand for, as well as major endorsements and campaign fundraising.

We also provide links to further resources and related stories by WESA journalists and our news partners, so you can read even more.

In the weeks ahead, we will be updating the WESA Voter Guide with more coverage of candidates and campaigns, so you can be informed when you head to your polling place (or vote by mail!).

And WESA’s Lucy Perkins, our in-house expert on voting, will answer your questions on elections. Ask your election question here.

For questions or feedback on the WESA Voter Guide, please send a note to pdoyle@wesa.fm.