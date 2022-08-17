WESA Morning Edition host Maria Scapellato to retire this fall

90.5 WESA, Pittsburgh’s NPR news station, announced this week that Morning Edition host Maria Scapellato is poised to retire this fall. Scapellato has hosted Morning Edition on 90.5 WESA for the past five years.

"While we'll be sorry to lose Maria as the morning voice and host on WESA, we honor her long service, both on our air and for many years in Pittsburgh," said President and Chief Executive Officer Terry O’Reilly. “She is a terrific journalist, and she will be missed at Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting and by all of our listeners in Western Pennsylvania each morning."

A native of West Mifflin in the Mon Valley, Maria Gabriel Scapellato studied journalism at West Virginia University. She began her radio career in Harrisburg working in both commercial radio and nonprofit radio at WITF 89.5 FM as the local host of All Things Considered. Later in Pittsburgh, she worked in both radio and television at various stations as a general assignment reporter.

Scapellato will continue to host Morning Edition on 90.5 FM through the general election this fall. This will enable WESA leadership to complete a thorough search for WESA’s new voice in the morning. All job opportunities at Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting can be found here.