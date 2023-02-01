First time ever: NPR coverage in Spanish of State of the Union on WESA

First Time Ever: WESA to carry live, anchored NPR coverage of State of the Union in Spanish, in addition to English

President Biden will deliver the State of the Union address to a joint meeting of Congress at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 7. National Public Radio (NPR) will provide live, anchored Special Coverage of the president’s address and the Republican Party response in both English and, for the first time ever, in Spanish. This is separate from the English language Special Coverage that WESA brings to Pittsburgh every year. 90.5 WESA, Pittsburgh’s NPR news station, will bring you the coverage online in both English and Spanish at our website WESA.FM.

WESA will carry “NPR's Live Special Coverage of the State of the Union en español -- un programa bilingüe,” delivering President Biden’s speech and the Republican response translated into Spanish. Also, bilingual commentary will be hosted by A Martínez with NPR White House Correspondent Franco Ordoñez, International Correspondent Eyder Peralta, Congressional Correspondent Claudia Grisales and also Sergio Martínez-Beltrán, Texas Capitol Reporter for The Texas Newsroom. NPR is offering this bilingual coverage in addition to the usual English only program.

The English program will be hosted by Ari Shapiro, with National Political Correspondents Mara Liasson and Don Gonyea, White House Correspondent Scott Detrow, Diplomatic Correspondent Michele Kelemen, Chief Economics Correspondent Scott Horsley, and Congressional Correspondent Deirdre Walsh.

Please join us at WESA.FM Tuesday, Feb 7, 2023 at 9 p.m.