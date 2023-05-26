WESA newsroom wins Regional Murrow and Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters awards

Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation, parent organization of 90.5 WESA, Pittsburgh’s NPR news station, is proud to announce that the WESA newsroom and its journalists have been honored with a 2023 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for journalism excellence.

The Regional Murrow Awards, announced May 22 by the Radio Television Digital News Association, are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.

WESA’s work is judged in the large-market category within a region comprising Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey, and it competes against far-larger stations in those states.

The Regional Murrow Awards recognized WESA in the digital news category for “WESA Voting Matters,” its ongoing initiative to provide nonpartisan, independent elections journalism for southwestern Pennsylvania.

Historically, voter turnout at midterm elections is lower than presidential elections even though the outcomes of midterms are key to the future of our region, state and country.

That knowledge prompted WESA to launch “Voting Matters” in 2022 to ensure that eligible voters in the battleground state of Pennsylvania went into the November midterm election prepared to make choices aimed at creating the future they envision for their families and communities.

The newsroom-wide project included extensive digital and broadcast coverage of local, regional, state and national races in the primary and general elections. It also featured WESA’s exclusive Voter Guide and its proprietary “WESA Politics” weekly newsletter, as well as deeply reported candidate profiles and examinations of key issues ranging from public policy platforms to election integrity.

“I'm especially grateful for this recognition by the RTDNA because it recognizes and honors the work of each member of our newsroom and their contributions to a critical effort to support democracy,” said Cindi Lash, vice president, news for PCBC.

“This Regional Murrow Award is particularly meaningful in a time when delivering credible, trustworthy journalism for the communities we serve has never been more important,” she said.

Regional Murrow Award winners will move on this summer to the national round of the competition, which includes the best broadcast journalism from all over the U.S.

WESA “Voting Matters” is funded in part by a generous grant from The Heinz Endowments, as well as support from Susan Downs Pettigrew and Terrell Jefferson, Gwen Hepler in loving memory of her husband Dan Hepler, Rick and Bonnie from Mt. Lebanon, and two anonymous donors.

Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Award:

The announcement of WESA’s 2023 Regional Murrow Award follows the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters’ presentation of an Award for Excellence in Broadcasting to WESA health & science writer Sarah Boden on May 5.

The PAB honored Boden in the category of “Outstanding Radio Feature Story/Report/Series” for “The Cost of Forgetting: Dementia’s tax on financial health.” In this yearlong series, Boden explored how Pennsylvanians with dementia and their families navigate financial decision-making.